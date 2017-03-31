CCTV appeal after £12,500 fraud in Bury St Edmunds, Newmarket and Ipswich

Police have released these CCTV images of a woman they would like to speak to in connection with a £12,500 fraud.

A woman requested a new debit card from one bank branch and a new PIN from another. Both were sent to the account holder’s home address, without her knowledge, but appear to have been intercepted.

The new bank card and PIN were then used at the bank’s branches in Ipswich, Bury St Edmunds and Newmarket on the same day, with thousands of pounds being withdrawn on each occasion.

While the customer has been compensated by the bank, police are keen to speak to the woman pictured in connection with the fraud.

She is described as white, of slim build, possibly in her 50s to 60s, with below shoulder length brown hair.

Anyone who recognises her is asked to contact Bury CID by calling Suffolk Police on 101, quoting crime number 69501/16.