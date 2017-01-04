Cathedral seeks talented singers for upcoming chorister auditions

St Edmundsbury Cathedral is looking for talented and committed singers to audition to be probationers in its choir.

It is expected that a probationer will go on to become a chorister with all the extra commitments that entails.

James Thomas, director of music, said: “Being a cathedral chorister is, literally, a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. Choristers sing, in a beautiful building, some of the finest church music ever written, receive first-rate tuition and, most importantly, have the privilege of lifting the hearts and minds of all who hear them.

“It’s fun too, despite the commitment. All choristers receive a weekly singing lesson and singing exam fees are also paid for.

Choristers also receive a small remuneration each term. We visit other churches in the diocese, enjoy a foreign tour every two years, broadcast regularly and make recordings. There is also the annual summer camp (Outward Bound) and social events organised by the Friends of the Cathedral Choir.”

The chorister auditions will take place from 10am on Saturday (January 7) in the Song School, upstairs in the Cathedral Centre.

Boys in years 3, 4, 5 and 6 are invited to apply and previous membership of the cathedral’s Colts Choir is not essential.

If the audition day is not convenient another appointment can be arranged.

For more details call Mr Thomas on 01284 748739 or email dom@stedscathedral.org.