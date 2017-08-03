Carved horses’ heads stolen from Chippenham stables

The owner of two wooden carved horse heads stolen from a drive gateway in Chippenham at the weekend is appealing for help getting them back.

Made by a Newmarket Rocking Horse Company craftsman as a gift to Coach House Riding School four years ago, they has become much loved feature at its entrance. “Whether it was a drunken joke, deliberately malicious or someone hoping to sell-them-on it seems a pointless act of destruction and we would welcome them back without further damage’ said owner Kevin Pallant.

“We’d appreciate it if anyone with knowledge or who is offered them for sale contacts the police.”