Car failed to stop after crossing collision with girl in Mildenhall

Police are appealing for witnesses after a teenaged girl was in collision with a car on a new zebra crossing in Mildenhall.

The car, described as a small light coloured one with round headlamps, failed to stop after the incident in Kingsway just before 7.30am on Wednesday October 18.

Police have thanked a woman who stopped to help the girl. Suffolk Police say her mother took her to hospital where she was treated for minor injuries.

The crossing, near the old cemetery, has only been open a few months.

Anyone with information about the incident should call Suffolk Police on 101 quoting CAD 48 of October 18.