Work begins on new leisure centre and pool in Ely for East Cambridgeshire District Council

Work has begun on the new leisure centre in Ely which will serve people in East Cambridgeshire.

The new £13.5m complex ,which is is funded by East Cambs District Council with the help of a £1.5m Lottery grant from Sport England, is expected to be open to the public next year.

It will include an eight lane 25-metre swimming pool, a learner pool with moveable floor, a 120-station gym, two activity studios and a four court sports hall.

Outside there will be a 3G artificial grass pitch.

Swimming facilities at the Paradise Swimming pool are not adequate to meet demand for the growing area.

The Downham Road centre is beingbuilt by Pellikaan.

Corné van Mook, contract manager, said: “We are very pleased to be the selected design and build partner to East Cambridgeshire District Council for this fantastic new leisure centre.”

Cllr Richard Hobbs, chairman of the council’s commercial services committee, added: “This is a poignant step and I am thrilled work is now underway.”