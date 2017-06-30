Nominate a West Suffolk new business for an award

Menta, the Suffolk enterprise agency, has spent more than 30 years helped businesses start-up, grow and expand.

So who better to sponsor the Best New Start-Up Business Award in the Bury Free Press Business Awards 2017?

Bury Free Press Business Awards 2017 sponsors and partners

Leanne Castle, Menta’s marketing and business development manager, said: “The Menta team are passionate about helping businesses thrive and this begins with ensuring a company or sole trader starts with good foundations and sound building blocks.

“By providing a start-up with the necessary business skills and knowledge Menta aims to help people be successful and meet their targets and aspirations.

“This explains why the team at Menta are delighted to be supporting the Bury Free Press Business Awards by sponsoring the recognition of the best Business Start-Up for 2017.”

The award is open to businesses that have been trading for less than three financial years and judges will be looking for the ‘X-Factor’ of a new idea or business concept. Last year it went to coffee roasters Frank and Ernest of Eastern Way, Bury St Edmunds.

Menta provides affordable, serviced office space, business skills training courses, networking events, information seminars and business resources.

It also offers bespoke training to staff of established companies designed to improve presentation, communication and social media skills.

Menta’s services are available to all Suffolk based businesses. There isn’t a membership or joining fee, you only pay for the services you use.

While the awards evening closes the 10-day West Suffolk Business Festival, 2017 will see Menta hosting its ninth Trade Fair which opens the festival on October 3 at The Apex, Bury St Edmunds.

More than 100 exhibitors will showcase goods and services to 600 visitors. Tickets are free and there will be a networking brunch and a drinks reception.

You will find a full list of the award categories and can make nominations at http://buryfreepressbusinessawards.imlevents.co.uk

Individuals can be recognised as business leader, employee and apprentice or trainee of the year and for customer service. Awards categories for companies include business and for encouraging green business.

Nominations must be in by August 14.