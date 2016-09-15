“Top table” chance for Newmarket and district businesses to quiz Matt Hancock

Nearly two dozen senior businesspeople from across west Suffolk took full advantage of their recent attendance at a business dinner to get to the heart of key issues by quizzing Matt Hancock, West Suffolk MP and the Minister for Digital and Culture.

Meeting at the Packhorse Inn in Moulton, the dinner was hosted by Suffolk Chamber of Commerce in Newmarket & District. Matt Hancock spoke on a range of issues relating to the government’s support for the business community before fielding questions on topics such as the vote to withdraw from the European Union, the need for superfast broadband to be rolled out to all businesses as a matter of urgency, hopes for the new Abellio rail franchise regarding rail lines and stations in the west of Suffolk and the impact of local councils keeping all additional business rates collected.

John Dugmore, chief executive of Suffolk Chamber of Commerce explained “as the voice of business, we host these business dinners in all of the areas in which we have representation at least once a year.

“Because of our reputation with senior decision-makers in Suffolk and beyond, we are able to broker these types of opportunities for our members to have in-depth conversations. This gives them both the inside track as to what those in government are thinking and, in a relaxed and informal environment, the chance to allow politicians the chance better understand the business viewpoint and build sustainable working relationships with the county’s wealth creators.

“Suffolk Chamber’s business dinners are another benefit of joining us and becoming one of our members.”

Matt Hancock MP added “It was a privilege to speak at the Suffolk Chamber of Commerce dinner. I was able to meet some of the most influential business people within Suffolk and to hear their views and concerns in a relaxed and informal setting that made for a very productive and enjoyable evening.

“It allowed us the chance to bridge the gap and build communications between business and government, a link that is vital to future prosperity and successes of the business community. Suffolk Chamber is a vital link between businesses and government at all levels, to ensure businesses’ needs are heard, and incredibly helpful for me in my role both as local MP and Minister of State.”