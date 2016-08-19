Roadworks on A14 at Bury St Edmunds to begin on Monday

Roadworks are set to begin on the A14 at Bury next week with overnight closures.

Highways England is surveying the road surface along the A14 from junction 40 (Higham) to 42 (Westley – Bury St Edmunds west) in both directions.

This will start at junction 40 on Monday August 22, finishing on Thursday August 25 and will be done overnight, using lane closures.

