Full steam ahead for A14 Cambridge to Huntingdon major improvement scheme: come and find out more

With just weeks to go until main construction gets underway on Highways England’s £1.5bn upgrade for the A14, drivers, residents and businesses are being invited to find out more about what the improvements will mean for them.

A series of public information events are being held at various locations along the route to give people a chance to meet the team who will be delivering the improvements and find out more about Britain’s biggest road upgrade.

The project will upgrade 21 miles of the A14, adding additional capacity and cutting up to 20 minutes off journeys. It will include a major new bypass for Huntingdon, widening the A1 between Brampton and Alconbury, widening the existing A14 between Swavesey and Milton and improving the junctions at Bar Hill, Swavesey, Girton, Histon and Milton. There will also be improvements in Huntingdon town centre, including the demolition of the A14 viaduct and a new local access road.

Since the government announced the go-ahead for the project in May 2016, the project team at Highways England has been carrying out advance work. This has included preparing for the construction of the compounds at Swavesey and Brampton, marking out the boundary fence line across the scheme, ecological, archaeological and ground investigation work.

Highways England strategic stakeholder manager, Mike Evans, said: “The A14 upgrade is a vital improvement for people in the East of England and the economy as a whole. It will relieve congestion, unlock growth and connect communities. This will be the first real opportunity since the decision was announced for us as a team to get out and speak to the public and give them information.

“Anyone who has an interest in the scheme is welcome and people will be able to see what we plan to do over the next four years.”

The main construction work will begin in November 2016, on the A1 near Brampton.

The new bypass and widened A14 will open to traffic in 2020, although some finishing work such as the removal of the A14 viaduct in Huntingdon will continue beyond that.

Details of the eleven events which are due to be held:

Tuesday 27 September - 2pm-8pm - Offord Village Hall, 158 High Street, Offord Cluny, St Neots, Cambridgeshire, PE19 5RR

Thursday 29 September - 2pm-8pm - Hilton Village Hall, Grove End, Hilton, Huntingdon, PE28 9PF

Saturday 1 October - 10am-4pm - Bar Hill Village Hall, The Spinney, Bar Hill, CB23 8SU

Tuesday 4 October - 2pm-8pm - Madingley Village Hall, High Street, Madingley, Cambridge, CB23 8AB

Wednesday 5 October - 2pm-8pm - Alconbury Memorial Hall, School Lane, Alconbury, Huntingdon, Cambs, PE28 4EQ

Saturday 8 October - 10am-4pm - Brampton Memorial Centre, Memorial Playing Field, Thrapston Road, Brampton, PE28 4TB

Tuesday 11 October - 2pm-8pm - Milton All Saints Church Hall - Milton All Saints Church Hall, Church Lane, Milton, Cambridge, CB24 6AB

Saturday 15 October - 10am-4pm - Oakington Pavilion, Queens Way, Oakington, CB24 3AW

Wednesday 19 October - 2pm-8pm - Swavesey Memorial Hall, High Street, Swavesey, Cambridge, CB24 4QU

Thursday 20 October - 2pm-8pm - St Ives United Reform Free Church, Market Hill, St Ives, PE27 5AL

Monday 24 October - 2pm-8pm - Judith’s Field Hall, Recreation Centre, London Road, Godmanchester, PE29 2HZ