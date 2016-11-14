Bury St Edmunds Christmas Fayre in the running to win UK’s Best Christmas Market 2016 Award

The Bury St Edmunds Christmas Fayre is in the running to win the UK’s Best Christmas Market 2016 Award.

Bury has been chosen by the UK’s leading holiday rentals’ site HolidayLettings.co.uk – owned by TripAdvisor – as one of the final 13 competitors in the running to be named the UK’s Best Christmas Market.

Reindeer in the Abbey Gardens at last year's Bury St Edmunds Christmas Fayre

To win the award, the festive fayre will need to receive the most votes on the Holiday Letting’s website.

Voting ends on November 30, with the market receiving the most votes to be crowned ‘UK’s Best Christmas Market’ on December 1.

Saskia Welman, spokeswoman for HolidayLettings.co.uk, said: “Bury St Edmunds Christmas Fayre is more than just a market and makes it onto our list as it offers not just an amazing Christmas shopping experience but also a spectacular firework display and a remarkable opening night parade by the local school children.

“There is a mix of free children’s entertainment and food tastings with cookery demonstrations and it finishes with a lovely traditional carol service accompanied by the Salvation Army Band.

“We would encourage all those who admire this amazing Christmas Fayre to get behind them and vote.”

To vote for Bury’s Christmas market, click here.

The full list of finalists can be found here.