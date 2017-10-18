Burwell residents gear up to battle homes plan

Burwell residents are fighting yet another planning application for homes which they believe will blight village life.

The latest application is for 70 homes on land north of 17-45 Toyse Lane, submitted last month by Barratt Homes.

The developer’s previous application was thrown out in August after members of East Cambridgeshire District Council’s planning committee were urged to refuse it by their planning officer.

The developer said the revised application looked to answer some of the reasons for refusal, relating to the landscape and visual impact of the scheme, as well highway safety, drainage and the cumulative impact of the scheme on employment and local infrastructure.

But residents are determined to fight the scheme.

Many have already contacted the planning authority with their objections, and more letters opposing the scheme are due to be delivered to the council on Tuesday.

One campaigner, Flora May Waterhouse, who lives close to the site in Chestnut Drive, said: “The site is outside the development envelope outlined in the village plan.

“In that plan, 350-420 houses are scheduled to be built along Newmarket Road, and currently, 70 houses are going up at Reach Road.

“Burwell is already doing her bit to address the county’s housing needs.

“If allowed, the proposal would elongate an already long village which was one of the reasons this site lost out during the master planning.

“A more rounded village was favoured.”

Residents also believe there would be a significant increase in traffic along Toyse Lane, Ness Road, Silver Street, North Street and through the village in general – bringing with it increased pollution of noise, fumes and dust and an increased risk of road accidents.