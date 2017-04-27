Burwell mum fights development plans

A mother has started two petitions against proposals for housing which she believes will destroy Burwell’s village identity.

FloraMay Waterhouse’s online protests are aimed at two planned developments, one on land north off Toyse Lane at Chestnut Rise and the other on land off Ness Road. Neither site is in the Burwell Masterplan for development in the village.

“In that plan, 350 houses, possibly as many as 520, are scheduled to be built along Newmarket Road and currently 70 houses are going up at Reach Road. We are already doing our bit to address the county’s housing needs,” said Mrs Waterhouse, who lives in Chestnut Drive.

“Without doubt, this development would change the size and shape of Burwell and diminish its village environment to the detriment of the community,” she added.

Both proposals have been the subject of public consultation events organised by the developers Barratt Homes Eastern Counties and Barrett David Wilson Homes Eastern. At each of those events held in January more than 200 residents turned out raising a number of concerns including lack of village infrastructure to cope with increased population, loss of agricultural land and increased traffic.

With regard to the first proposal, off Toyse Lane, Mrs Waterhouse said: “Immediate vehicular access to the site would only be via Chestnut Rise, which would change the existing peaceful nature of the street for all residents.

“The suggested rate of building 50 houses per year would mean many months of building work and disruption from construction lorries. Existing residents would suffer from increased noise, air and light pollution. We don’t want either the construction traffic or the development.

“The landscape of the village will be changed, and views will be lost across pleasant farmland. In an age where we are all more conscious of the effect of development on local wildlife and ecosystems, why are we concreting over yet more of our agricultural land when Burwell already has proposed and agreed developments on Newmarket Road and Reach Road?”

More than 150 people have signed the Toyse Lane petition and more than 60 the Ness Road protest. Both plans will be decided by East Cambridgeshire District Council and the petitions can be viewed at Barbara Greengrass: OBJECTION to development 17/00273/OUM Land off Ness Road, Burwell and Barbara Greengrass: OBJECTION to development 17/00363/OUM Land north of 17-45 Toyse Lane, Burwell.