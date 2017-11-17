Burwell Co-op closed after attempted ram raid

A Burwell petrol station has been closed after an attempted ram raid overnight.
Police were called to the Ness Road Co-op at about 3.53am to reports of an attempted robbery.
The offenders tried to remove a cash machine from the wall, but were unsuccessful and fled the scene.
The Co-op, which has been closed until further notice, has damage on the front of the store as well as the side of the building. The police towed a 4x4 away from the scene earler today.
Anyone with information about the incident should call police on 1010 quoting incident 44 or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.
