Burst water main floods Mildenhall homes

Fire crews had to pump water out of homes in Mildenhall this morning after a burst water main sent up to eight inches of water pouring into them.

About 10 families in Downing Close found water pouring into their homes at about 6.30am and two fire crews were pumping water away from the houses until about 9.30am.

An Anglian Water spokeswoman said: “We are very sorry for the flooding caused by the burst water main in Downing Close. Our specialist clean-up team will be working with the residents who have been affected to get things back to normal as quickly as possible.

“Customers in Mildenhall may be experiencing low water pressure or no water at all while our engineers work to repair the damaged section of pipe. We are sorry for any inconvenience this causes.

“Customers can keep up to date on the repair and find out more by visiting www.anglianwater.co.uk/yourarea

“Once the water supply is restored customers may notice the water looks a little cloudy, or even white, when they first turn on their taps. This is nothing to worry about; it’s just millions of tiny air bubbles which causes the water to look cloudy.

“If you run the tap for a few minutes, or if you leave it to stand in a glass, it should clear.”

