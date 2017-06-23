Bumper crowds as Burwell carnival raises more than £12,500

Sizzling sunshine brought out record crowds for Burwell’s annual carnival on Saturday and the amount raised for local causes – estimated at over £12,500 –could also be the highest ever.

“There were thousands of people during the day and probably 500 in the evening, which is the most we’ve ever had ,” said organising committee member Peter Lancaster.

Burwell Carnival Flossie Talbot and Charley Webster carnival King and Queen Picture Mark Westley

“We’ve never had to restock the bar before but we did this year”.

Fourteen brightly decorated floats with a Horrible Histories theme travelled through the village led by a pipe band and carnival King and Queen, Charley Webster and Flossie Talbot with their attendant Toby Taylor.

Winning children’s float was 2nd Burwell Rainbows’ Wicked Witches with Burwell Print Centre’s Putrified Pirates claiming the adult prize.

Their arrival at the Recreation Ground was a signal for the fun to begin.

Burwell Carnival Burwell Swallows FC The Wicked Wild West Picture Mark Westley

A non-stop programme of displays included two exciting sessions of medieval combat, gymnastics, falconry and majorettes while there was also a fun fair, giant inflatables, live music, a grand draw with big cash prize and,importantly on a hot day, refreshment stalls doing a roaring trade in cold drinks and ice cream.

In the evening, a bill of live music was headlined by Now Wash Your Hands, a band featuring village GP Alex Manning on guitar and violin, which brought to a close a day which was just what the doctor ordered .

Concerns before this year’s event about its future were put on a back burner for at least another year as families and local groups got involved in preparations and clearing up.

“The Army Cadets turned out to help set everything up and then we had the cubs helping with the clean up on Sunday and by midday you would never have known the event had been held at all,” said Mr Lancaster.

“I think we have had enough offers of help for next year, including from some much younger people who would like to get involved in the organisation, to ensure there will bve a carnival next year.”

-- Order pictures from our online site.