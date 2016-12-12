Building work can’t halt school’s Christmas celebration

Pupils at Burwell Village College primary school weren’t going to let major redevelopment work at their school get in the way of their Christmas celebrations.

Although they weren’t able to put up the usual large Christmas tree due lack of space caused by the extensive building work currently in progress, the school decided that instead of disappointing the children they would decorate the school’s main hall with their own version of a Christmas scene. And some of the pupils are pictured above showing off their seasonal handiwork. Work on the redevelopment is expected to be complete by next September.