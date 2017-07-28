Body found at Beachy Head believed to be Newmarket man Bruce Antell

Have your say

Officers searching for a missing man from Newmarket have received reports of a body found in east Sussex.

Fifty-three-year-old Bruce Antell, was last seen leaving his home address in the town at 7.30am on Monday.

It was believed that Mr Antell had travelled to Cambridge area, however officers received reports from Sussex Police that a body had been discovered at Beachy Head this morning.

Although formal identification of the body is yet to take place, it is believed to be Mr Antell and his family have been informed.

Sussex Police are not treating the death assuspicious and are preparing a file for the coroner.