Bells are ringing for Wickhambrook Beavers

Members of the 1st Wickhambrook Beavers got the chance to try their hands at bellringing when they visited St Margaret’s Church in Cowling on Monday.

The youngsters had told their leaders they would like to go on more outings and at Cowlinge they had the chance to climb the church’s tower to see the bells before coming back down to ring a few peals. The budding campanologists also had the chance to have a go at handbell ringing.

They were accompanied by Scout leader Georgie Matson and assistant Beaver Scout leader Jo Gearing who said: “They had a great time making lots of noise.” More Scout leaders are needed and anyone interested should go to ian.braybrooke@newmarketdistrict.co.uk and anyone interested in bellringing at Cowlinge should email djw@motsend.co.uk