Barclays to close its Burwell branch

Barclays has announced it is to close its Burwell branch in November.

A spokesman for the bank said: “The decision to close a branch is never an easy one, however we are finding that fewer customers are using the branch to do their everyday banking. Taking into account the alternative ways to bank that are available in the area we have made the decision to close the branch.”

Barclays still currently has branches in Newmarket, Soham and Mildenhall and there are two alternative cash machines in Burwell at the Co-op stores in Ness Road and North Street.

The branch will close on Friday November 10.