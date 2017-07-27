Banned driver in police chase had taken crack cocaine

A 20-year-old who led police on a five-mile car chase around Newmarket at speeds of more than 80mph had been drinking and taking crack cocaine has been jailed.

Toby Drane, of The Crescent, Dullingham, was also a banned driver when, on June 13, he was spotted at the wheel of a car which had been reported stolen, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

Despite police officers activating blue lights and a siren, Drane refused to stop and during a chase overtook vehicles on the wrong side of the road and went through red lights at roadworks.

At one point Drane, who only a month before the incident had been banned for drink-driving, gave police the slip, but officers later spotted the Renault Scenic he had been driving parked at Jubilee Court in Stetchworth and saw Drane get out with a woman passenger and run off.

He was later arrested, after being found hiding in bushes.

Lynne Shirley, prosecuting, said that Drane admitted having taken crack cocaine and cannabis, but refused to provide a blood sample, claiming he was needle-phobic.

He pleaded guilty to dangerous driving, driving whilst disqualified, having no insurance, failing to provide a specimen for analysis and breaching a suspended sentence order.

He also admitted three offences of theft involving stealing food worth £100 from shops in Newmarket during the two weeks in June before he was arrested.

Mitigating, Philip Farr said Drane realised that, as a disqualified driver, he should not have been driving the car and he made the “rash decision” to keep going rather than stop for police.

Judge John Devaux jailed Drane for 10 months for the dangerous driving and theft offences, and for a further 18 weeks, to run consecutively, for the other offences.