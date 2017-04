This photograph from the Newmarket Journal archives was taken in September 1988 and featured children taking part in a trikeathon on Studlands Park.

The 27 young participants raised £500 for the Studlands Playgroup by pedalling three laps of a course set up by the estate’s beat officer PC Phil Read, who got the event underway.

It was organised by Janice Pettitt and Pat Bodkin who had recently taken over the running of the playgroup.