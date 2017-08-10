Back in time: Bedford Lodge Hotel joins fight to save Newmarket hospital

This week’s photograph from the Newmarket Journal’s archive was taken back in March 1991 at Newmarket’s Bedford Lodge hotel.

The staff had organised a special draw which had raised £300 for the fighting fund set up by campaigners to try and save the town’s much-loved Newmarket’s General Hospital from closure.

Pictured making the draw is the late Kenneth Kemp-Turner, who was later to become Newmarket’s first mayor and who led the hospital campaign and presenting the cheque is hotel manager Belinda Drummond, now married to the town’s current mayor Cllr Andy Drummond.