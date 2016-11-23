Babergh agrees go forward with devolution plans

Last night members of Babergh District Council voted to continue with plans for devolution that would see more localised control over budgets for housing and transport.

Despite a setback last week when the plans were voted against in West Norfolk, Babergh members voted 31-7 for talks to continue over devolution taking place in the county.

Members voted for the recommendations: “To reiterate the commitment, given at its June meeting, to devolution as a means for delivering accelerated growth in the local and national economy and helping local people and places fulfil their potential;

“To authorize the leader and chief executive to seek an urgent meeting with the Secretary of State to discuss the Government’s intention around devolution.

“And to work with Government and local partners to agree an alternative devolution deal as soon as possible

“That further reports are presented to the authority, as appropriate, as the devolution process progresses.”

Regional devolution has already gained the backing of St Edmundsbury Borough Council as Suffolk looks ready to go it alone.

The plan that would give Suffolk and Norfolk control of transport and housing budgets, and a regional mayor, took a knock last Thursday when West Norfolk District Council voted 44 to 14 against devolution and Norfolk County Council dropped a planned decision meeting on Monday.

John Griffiths, leader of St Edmundsbury, said: “Members of St Edmundsbury Borough Council have voted overwhelmingly in favour of continuing discussions with the Government about devolution.

“While we are naturally disappointed that the Norfolk and Suffolk combined authority seems no longer able to go ahead, we firmly believe that devolution is the right way forward for this area.

“Devolution was, and I hope still is about devolving powers to areas where people actually live and work, and about securing millions of pounds of additional funding to help us deliver homes, roads, jobs and the necessary infrastructure both for our local and the national economy.

“So while, the Norfolk and Suffolk deal may be off, we will be seeking urgent talks with the secretary of state and are optimistic that a devolution deal can still be developed and progressed.”

Jennie Jenkins, chair of Suffolk’s Public Sector Leaders Group and Babergh leader said: “It was disappointing news to hear the results of the votes at King’s Lynn and West Norfolk Borough Council last night and it appears as though this means that there will not be an agreement reached for a Norfolk and Suffolk devolution deal at this time.

“However, it is important for those of us in Suffolk who wish to explore the potential opportunities for devolution further, to continue conversations with Government.

“We will be seeking to explore the potential for a Suffolk-based devolution deal and to investigate options for establishing interim governance arrangements for any such alternative deal.”