Attempted ATM theft in Isleham

Four hooded men failed in an attempt to rip a cash machine from the wall of the Co-op in Isleham.

A Cambridgeshire Police spokeswoman confirmed the force was called just before midnight yesterday (Tuesday) with reports of an attempted break-in at the Co-op in West Street, Isleham.

She added: “Reports state there were four men in balaclavas using a 4x4 vehicle to attempt to remove an ATM from the store.

“The offenders were unsuccessful in their attempts to remove the ATM and were seen to make off in a green Audi estate.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting incident 630 of February 7, or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111 or via their online reporting system at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.