Ashley man charged over body in house claim

A man from Ashley has denied falsely reporting that a dead body was at a woman’s house.

Steven Webb, 45, of Newmarket Road, appeared yesterday at Ipswich Crown Court. He pleaded not guilty to five offences of doing an act intended to pervert the course of justice between September 2015 and August 2016. The charges relate to allegations that Webb falsely told police someone had been stabbed at an address occupied by Victoria Hardiman and reporting, through Crimestoppers, that she had stabbed him.

He is also alleged to have told police a body was at the same address and set up a Facebook account in Ms Hardiman’s name and used it to send himself malicious messages. He will go on trial in September.