Art project looks at a century in two Mildenhall streets

A community arts project to research 100 years of the buildings in Mildenhall’s High Street and Mill Street has gained funding.

The newly formed Mildenhall Art Forum which is running the project, has received funding from the Arts Council backed Market Place initiative, which aims to bring arts to seven Fen market towns.

Artists Carla Low at DKWs Ceramics and Tabatha Nolan of Tabstract, who both have studios in Mildenhall, will lead the project.

The forum says there is already interest from property owners but it wants to hear from anyone with informartion, memories, artefacts and photographs that can be used in research. Workshops are planned and they hope to create permanent art pieces and historical trail.

They are also looking for local sponsorship for the workshops. For further information call Carla Low on 01638 428780.