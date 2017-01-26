Army to blow up 500lb bomb near Thetford

Bomb disposal will be blowing up a 500lb World War Two bomb in King’s Forest near Thetford this lunchtime.

The live bomb and a mortar round were discovered yesterday afternoon about a mile from the B1106 during heathland recreation work by Norfolk Wildlife Trust.

Suffolk Police said bomb disposal were called and a police guard was kept on the devices overnight.

A 1.6km cordon has been established around the site and, though this does not affect the road, there is an airspace restriction due to the size of the bomb.

The Forestry Commission, who own the site, say it is known for turning up pieces of ordnance so before the NWT began its work and specialist survey team using ground penetrating sensors are surveying it and identified the bomb.

A spokesman said: “We knew there was stuff in the area, but this bomb turned out to be live.”

The Army’s bomb disposal team decided the remote location with no nearby buildings made it safest to blow it up on site. A police helicopter will use a thermal camera to check there are no people nearby before the explosion which may be heard in Thetford and Brandon.