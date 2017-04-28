Appeal to trace Suffolk man’s next of kin

The Coroner’s Office is appealing for help to trace the next of kin of a man from Ipswich.

Paul Backhouse, who resided at an address in Emmanuel Close, died on Monday, April 17, at the age of 68.

There were no suspicious circumstances.

Officers would like to trace anyone who may have known Paul. It is believed he had links locally, in Portsmouth and overseas in America.

If you have any details of Paul’s family or friends, please call the Coroner’s Office in Ipswich on 0345 6072040 and select option 1.