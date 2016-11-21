Appeal to the 23 who may hold the key to finding missing Corrie

In spite of eight weeks of publicity and appeals for information on missing airman Corrie McKeague, police have confirmed 23 people known to have been in the area when he went missing have still not come forward.

Writing on Facebook, Corrie’s uncle Tony Wringe said: “There are still 23 unidentified people who were there. Somebody knows something.”

Corrie McKeague

Suffolk Police say 39 people have been seen on CCTV in the area of Bury St edmunds’ Brentgovel Street, where 23-year-old Corrie was last seen at 3.24am on September 24, and Short Brackland of whom 16 have been traced and interviewed.

They are now cross referencing the remainder to try to identify them but urge anyone who was in that area of Bury between 3am on September 23 and 8am on Saturday September 24 and who have not spoken to the police to contact them now on 01473 782019.

A spokeswoman said: “They’re just people walking through the town. We need to make sure they didn’t see anything.

“They may have seen something small they think is irrelevant but it could be something crucial to the search.”

Even the fact that they had not seen Corrie in a particular place at a certain time could be important.

Police say they hope to publish descriptions plus pictures of some of the people this week.

If you have information or were in that part of town at the time, call the incident room on 01473 782019.

You can report anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or at www.crimestoppers-uk.org

The family’s Find Corrie website is at www.findcorrie.co.uk and there is a Facebook group here.

You can download a PDF of the police Corrie appeal poster to print and display here.