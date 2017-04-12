Appeal for missing Beck Row woman

Police are appealing for help tracing a 57-year-old woman from Beck Row who was reported missing on March 31.

Though Beatrice Priestney has gone missing before, Suffolk Police say there is concern for her welfare as she has not been seen or heard from since Thursday March 16.

Beatrice was last seen just before 4.40pm on March 16 in Bury St Edmunds and police are very concerned for her wellbeing.

Officers have made a number of enquiries to locate her but are now appealing for any sightings of her, or for anyone with information about where she is, to come forward.

Beatrice is known to have connections in the Great Yarmouth, Acle and Norwich areas.

She is described as white, 5ft 10ins, of slim build, and with short curly grey hair.

Anyone who can help is asked contact Suffolk Police on 101.