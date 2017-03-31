Alleged hacker from Stradishall says he would help US uncover vulnerabilities

A Stradishall man accused of hacking into the FBI and NASA computer systems, among others, is offering to work with the Americans to uncover system vulnerabilities.

Lauri Love, 32, who has Asperger’s syndrome, is appealing against an extradition order granted to the USA last September but in an interview to be broadcast tonight on the BBC Inside Out programme he said the Pentagon offered ‘bounties’ to US citizens to find vulnerabilities.

He said if the US authorities were interested in ‘actionable intelligence on vulnerabilities’ then he ‘would want to work with them’.

He also spoke of his fears about being jailed in the USA.

Mr Love said: “It is very hard for me to imagine not being able to access information using computers - that’s the way I have interfaced with the world since I was able to.

“It would be like losing my sight if I was locked away from technology and only able to use a telephone to call my family once a week.

“If there are no other options and it is a choice between being subject to the US justice system and being turned into an example or deterrent or choosing to end my own life as an alternative then I do reserve the right to do so.”

In the programme he also points out that he has not been accused of hacking for ‘criminal gain’ or even to cause damage.

“I am accused of using the internet in only ‘non-naughty ways’,” he said.

Inside Out is on BBC One in the east of England at 7.30pm tonight (Friday March 31).