Alfie’s family fund bells of hope

A Lakenheath family have raised money for two ‘end of treatment bells’ for cancer units after seeing the way they gave hope to their five-year-old grandson.

Driving instructor Mike Rowntree’s grandson Alfie Plumb, from King’s Lynn, was diagnosed with the aggressive cancer Burkitt lymphoma and had chemotherapy at Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge.

Mike said: “As you walk through the door there there’s a treatment bell there for people to ring when their treatment is over. Alfie’s dad said ‘you’re going to ring that bell’ and it gave him hope.

“My daughter stayed in with him and said every time the bell was rung it lifted spirits. It means someone’s gone through the door in one piece – they’ve finished that treatment.”

So Mike and his family, including Alfie’s parents Michael and Emily Plumb, decided to fund two bells for hospitals that did not have them.

Mike’s stepson Ben Di-Giulio is a member of the Lakenheath fund raising Wobbly Sausage Bikers group, who immediately paid the £150 for a bell for West Suffolk Hospital’s Macmillan Unit while family and friends raised the money for another at King’s Lynn’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital.

To donate towards bells elsewhere visit https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/tracey-payton