Aldi submits planning application for Exning Road store

Supermarket chain Aldi has submitted plans for the new store it wants to open in Newmarket’s Exning Road.

If plans are approved by the district planning authority, the new store will be built on the former gas works site which has been unused for more than 30 years.

Four years ago Morrisons was given permission to build a new store on the land, which is next to the town’s leisure centre but two years later the Bradford-based company, having seen its profits fall, said it had reviewed its new store requirements and decided to drop plans for a Newmarket store and sell the site.

In March this year, the Journal reported Aldi had confirmed it had bought the site planned a mixed use development alongside specialist elderly care provider Anchor which wants to build extra care apartments for the elderly on part of the land.

On Monday, members of Newmarket Town Council’s planning committee discussed Aldi’s planning application and reiterated their previous support for the development while asking for clarification as to where store staff would be able to park.

Store representatives said it hoped to create 50 jobs at the new store which will be the equivalent height of a two-storey building providing parking for 119 cars.

Aldi conducted an extensive local consultation with town organisations and a leaflet drop to more than 5,200 homes. It said that of the 902 people who responded to its questionnaire, 828 people (92 per cent) were in favour of the development. The most popular reason was that it would be an improvement for the area, and that residents welcomed an Aldi supermarket.