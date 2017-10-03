A11 closed after powerlines fall near Barton Mills

The A11 was closed in both directions for a time this morning after powerlines fell onto the road.

Suffolk Police were called to the scene at about 11.10am after the lines came down just south of the Fiveways Roundabout at Barton Mills.

The road was closed while UK Power Networks staff were called to the scene and reopened at just after 12.30pm.

A UKPN spokeswoman said: “UK Power Networks engineers quickly arrived on site to start repairing overhead lines near Barton Mills.

“There are currently four properties without power and we apologise for any inconvenience this is causing.”