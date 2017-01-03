A “rescued” wedding venue in Newmarket is the choice for a growing number of brides

Brides from across the UK are choosing a landmark Newmarket mansion as the ideal venue for their big day.

The 13 luxury en-suite bedroom Swynford Manor, in London Road, Six Mile Bottom, has been given a huge vote of confidence by brides-to-be with bookings exceeding targets by 50 per cent since its soft launch last summer.

A large number of brides are travelling up from London or from as far north as Leeds.

The good news comes after the mansion, formerly known as Paddocks House Hotel, was rescued from a 2015 administration and transformed into a glamorous wedding venue and given a new name.

It is also the former country retreat of one of Britain’s most famous 19th century Romantic movement poets, Lord Byron.

David Leathem, founder of the new owners Hedley James Ltd, said: “I’m hugely excited at the potential Swynford Manor is already showing, attracting brides from across the UK.

“As part of our investment research we noted the unusual centrality of the venue, with easy access to the A11/A14/M11.

“This has brought us widespread wedding enquiries, particularly from London which is just over an hour away, and from up country from those brides looking for a rustic location within earshot of East Anglia’s attractions and Cambridge’s connectivity.”

In October 2016, Swynford Manor hosted its first wedding fair which attracted many wedding suppliers and new brides from across East Anglia.

Swynford Manor is managed by Angela Ashman who has overseen up to 200 weddings per annum during her wedding events career over the past decade.

Set in seven acres, the manor house includes several event rooms, the largest having capacity for around 150 seated guests.

Wedding parties have exclusive use over the entire venue for 24 or 48 hour periods, with the on-site chef and kitchen team. Swynford Manor is also an ideal corporate retreat.