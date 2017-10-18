A Newmarket woman set up charity fund 'Be Wise' in memory of her mum who died from Pancreatic cancer

A new fund to support people suffering from pancreatic cancer has been set up by a Red Lodge woman whose mother died in August after a year-long battle with the disease.

Julie Wilcock, who organised a successful one-off fundraising event at Newmarket’s Tesco store in March, has founded Be Wise in memory of her mother Margaret.

Margaret died in St Nicholas Hospice, Bury St Edmunds, on August 14, two months short of her 60th birthday, leaving her husband Gerald, Julie and her elder sister Wendy Edley.

“Pancreatic cancer is known as the ‘silent killer’ because it is usually not diagnosed until very late,” said Julie.

“My mum survived for 13 months after her diagnosis which is amazing – she was a fighter, that’s for sure.

“My vision for Be Wise is to encourage people to arrange events on its behalf, so that eventually I can concentrate on speaking at public events and raise awareness of this awful and deadly disease.”

Events in the pipeline for November, national Pancreatic Awareness Month, include a charity ball and auction organised by Julie’s friend Amy Ellis at Ely Beet Club on November 4, and an awareness stall with tombola and raffle at Tesco, over the weekend of November 24/25.

Jackie is also inviting people to make November a sponsored alcohol-free month by signing up for her Be Wise Be Sober campaign. It costs a £20 enrolment fee, to include a special T-shirt.

Purple Be Wise wristbands are on sale at Newmarket Tesco and at Newmarket Leisure Centre, at Kentford Cock public house, and at Clicks bar and grill and the Nisa convenience store, both in Red Lodge.

A Zumbathon will take place at the Racing Centre, Newmarket, from 2pm to 4pm on November 11. Tickets at £6 are on sale at Tesco and the Racing Centre, or pay at the door, subject to numbers.

Money raised will be split between Pancreatic Cancer Action and the Elizabeth Coteman Fund, set up by a Cambridge family in 2010 to support and advise local patients while offering grants and awards where there is financial difficulty, as well as funding crucial research.

For more information or to donate tombola or raffle prizes, contact Julie on info@bepancreaticwise.co.uk or telephone 07593 559366

Julie’s charity work in conjunction with Tesco has recently been put on an official basis, as she has succeeded Becky Revell as the Newmarket store’s Community Champion. She is looking forward to her role, in which she will be promoting the store’s support of dementia awareness, and encouraging and fostering Tesco’s links with the community.