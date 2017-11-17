A Newmarket dance school is on the move

A popular Newmarket dance school, which caters for more than 350 students, is looking to move to larger premises.

The Newmarket School of Dance currently uses premises at the Turner Hall in Church Lane, and the Catholic Church Hall on a part-time basis, but with both now full to capacity the school’s ability to grow is being compromised and it has no room for specialist equipment.

As a result it has applied for planning permission to use an industrial unit on the town’s Oaks Business Park which would give it 1,722 square feet of warehouse space and 1,184 square feet of office space.

The school offers classes in ballet, tap, modern dance, hip hop and musical theatre, as well as pre-school dance and adult tap and ballet classes. As well as holding dance classes six days a week, it also offers summer schools and holiday workshops.

A larger and permanent home would mean it would be able to put up its own barres and mirrors, vital for ballet training, which it is currently not able to do in premises its shares with other users. Newmarket town councillors raised no objection to its change of use application for the warehouse.