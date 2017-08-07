£50,000 reward for information to find Corrie reinstated

The mum of missing airman Corrie McKeague has announced a £50,000 reward for information that leads to him being found has been reinstated.

The 23-year-old RAF gunner disappeared on September 24 following a night-out in Bury St Edmunds with colleagues from the RAF Regiment at Honington.

Corrie's mother Nicola Urquhart taking part in a search. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

The reward was first offered anonymously in December 2016 and withdrawn in February. But Corrie’s Nicola Urquhart, 48, who is a police officer in Scotland, has announced a £50,000 reward for information that leads to his body being found is again being offered by Colin Davey,from Coney Weston, a director of Davey-Walker Properties and the Sovereign Group.

Detectives fear Corrie was crushed in a bin lorry and taken to a rubbish tip after falling asleep in commercial bin.

His family reacted with fury last month after police announced a tortuous 20-week search for his remains at the tip in Milton, Cambridge, would end.

CCTV showed him going into the horseshoe area of Brentgovel Street, where shop bins are kept, before his mobile phone signal matched the a bin lorry’s route to the site.

But Norfolk and Suffolk Police officers sifted through more than 6,500 tonnes of waste finding no trace of Corrie and detectives admitted his body is never likely to be found.

An independent review of the police investigation is due before the next steps are decided and last week samples from a Suffolk power-from-waste incinerator were sent for forensic tests to see if they were connected to Corrie.

Nicola told nearly 130,000 members of the Find Corrie Facebook page: “From the very first time I spoke publicly about Corrie disappearing I have said ‘someone knows’. I still truly believe that.

“At this time there is only circumstantial evidence that Corrie may be in the landfill, but this is taken as the most positive line of enquiry, due to the lack of evidence that something else is possible or may have happened.

“I believe that if all other lines of enquiry are completely exhausted, we will either find Corrie, or it will leave no doubt that Corrie has left the horseshoe in the BIFFA lorry. (making the argument to have it searched further a stronger possibility).

“To this end, local business man Colin Davey has generously agreed again to put up the life changing £50,000 REWARD to any person that can provide information that leads to Finding Corrie.

“It is never ever to late to do the right thing, For your own soul and conscience please come forward, help us to find Corrie, I need my boy home.”

A petition calling for the landfill site search to continue has now been signed by more than 25,750 people.